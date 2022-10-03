'It made people feel good': Dallas plant shop thriving after surge of interest during pandemic

A small business is still keeping up with demand, as plant-demic grows strong

DALLAS — Rooted in the Bishop Arts District is the Oasis Plant Shop, a store that bloomed into a popular boutique for Texans near and far.

“We actually were considered an essential business, which I mean is a miracle,” said Hannah Street, Co-Founder Oasis Plant Shop.

Two crazy plant ladies came up with a unique approach to plant shopping that sustained through the pandemic.

“It made people feel good. People needed plants to get through COVID-19. They just craved that life,” Street said.

The obsession transformed into a "plant-demic." The popularity of houseplants grew wildly across the nation.

“We felt like they were in their homes alone for the first time without anything living around them and it was kind of sad,” Street said.

The moment you walk through their doors, it’s a personable experience for founders Hannah Street and Bethany Meith.

“I can’t tell you how many of my friends and customers who come in and say ‘I bought this plant, I started taking care of it and it brought me joy!’” said Bethany Meith, co-founder of Oasis.

And people wanted more. It stems from a desire to improve health and creating an inspiring space.

“The Peace Lily is one in particular. It can absorb toxins and put back out fresh air,” Street said.

“If your mental health is positive, I think your physical health can also bring a role into it,” Meith said.

Plants were radiating life into people’s homes, bringing a sense of comfort and joy through times of unknown.

“They needed that connection, but it had to be safe. And plants filled that role so perfectly,” Meith said.