'Dirty Deeds' investigation reveals how house thieves exploit system failures

For the past three years, WFAA’s deed fraud series has highlighted how easy it is to steal someone’s most valuable asset – and attempts by lawmakers to stop it.

In fact, WFAA learned Texas ranks No. 2 in the nation for deed fraud cases investigated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General.

Thieves have learned to take advantage of a real estate transaction system that, for generations, has relied largely on the honor system for recording purchases and sales of property – sometimes worth millions of dollars. WFAA has uncovered a rash of fraud cases where thieves forge sellers' signatures on property deeds, file them with the county clerk and take control of properties they don’t own.

Since 2019, WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” investigation has exposed thieves stealing not only a church, but dozens of homes, a former restaurant – even an entire former Sam’s Club building.

“With the volume that we record, it would be literally impossible to make sure there was no fraudulent intent,” Warren said.

Whenever someone buys or sells a property in any county in the Unites States, documents typically must be filed with the county clerk or equivalent government office. But when those documents are filed in Texas, for example, no one routinely checks to see if it’s legit.

A grand jury indicted Foster on a theft charge for the church. He goes on trial in early 2023.

“You can acquire a property for $10 with nonprofits,” Foster said. “I was fixing to open up a church there.”

WFAA reached Foster by phone in 2021 to ask about how he bought an entire church for $10.

Bitting and her congregants also discovered another clue – a $10 check Foster wrote in 2019. Bitting says he put it in First Christian’s offering plate.

Foster was pastor of another house of worship, the True Foundation Non-Denominational Church. The person listed on the deed who granted the transfer was described as the “chairman” of the First Christian Church. But no one associated with First Christian knew the supposed “chairman” listed on the deed.

“We thought Dallas County had just lost their mind that they just messed up, that somehow it was some clerical error,” said Rev. Melissa Bitting, the church’s pastor.

In 2019, First Christian Church of Lancaster learned something disturbing – they no longer owned their church. Someone named Whitney Foster was the new owner, local tax records showed.

Chapter 3 : No ID required

In Texas, you seldom have to show ID when filing documents with a county clerk’s office to transfer a property’s ownership.

When WFAA first began doing stories on deed fraud, only Harris County could legally require property owners to provide valid photo ID when filing deeds in person.

But the law also had a loophole. It said Harris County could not refuse to file the deed if the person would not show an ID.

After WFAA began highlighting deed fraud cases, two North Texas lawmakers filed legislation during the 2021 legislative session.

One bill, filed by State Rep. Yvonne Davis, D-Dallas, would have allowed county clerks in the state's 254 counties to require property owners filing paperwork transferring property ownership in person to provide a photo ID and allow the clerk to make a copy of it. Counties would be required to reject deed filings from people who don’t have or refuse to provide photo ID.

Another bill, written by State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, allowed county clerks in counties with populations above 800,000 to require people to show valid photo ID. It didn’t, however, contain a provision that allowed county clerks to refuse to accept documents transferring ownership when someone wouldn’t or couldn’t show ID.

Instead of approving Davis’ stricter bill, the Texas Legislature approved Goldman’s bill, which only covered 10 counties and lacked a provision allowing clerks to reject deeds without photo IDs.

WFAA wanted to know if the counties allowed to ask for IDs were doing it.

Four counties – Harris, Denton, Tarrant and El Paso – told WFAA they require ID when filing in person.

But Dallas County and five others – Travis, Fort Bend, Hildago, Bexar and Collin -- told WFAA that they do not ask for photo IDs. Those counties told WFAA that without a mandatory provision, the law remains unclear. Although clerks may ask for ID, clerks in the six counties said they didn’t believe they had the authority to refuse to file the document. They said that’s because legislators left the confusing line in the law that says a county clerk may not refuse to file a document.

Denton County Clerk Judi Lude told WFAA that she recognizes the inability of her office ultimately to enforce the ID law. But she says counties should at least ask for IDs. “Why not?”

But she said the law likely makes a flat-out ID requirement unenforceable. So, she said the law needs to change. “Why have an unenforceable law?” she told WFAA.