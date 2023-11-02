Icy roads, speeding led to I-35W multi-vehicle crash in 2021 winter storm, NTSB determined

The crash stretched about 1,100 feet and involved commercial and passenger vehicles.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The NTSB said Thursday that the company responsible for maintaining Interstate 35 West in Fort Worth failed to address icy roadway conditions during the 2021 winter storm, contributing to the massive pileup on the roadway.

The crash stretched about 1,100 feet and involved commercial and passenger vehicles. From the crash, six people were killed, two of which were pedestrians who were stuck on the road after they had exited their vehicles. The other deaths involved people who remained in their vehicle during the pileup.

In the days before the crash, the NTSB stated the area had incurred 36 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures.

The company responsible for maintenance and operations on the roadway, North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners Segment 3 (NTEMP S3) had pre-treated two southbound lanes with liquid brine 44 hours prior to the pileup, and some sections were spot-treated with salt on Feb. 11, but the NTSB said NTEMP S3 didn't treat the elevated portion of the highway where the crash occurred.

"NTSB investigators found that NTEMP S3’s roadway monitoring process was deficient because, as precipitation and freezing temperatures continued and conditions deteriorated on the morning of Feb. 11, company personnel did not identify the elevated portion of I-35W as needing additional de-icing treatment, which left the roadway surface icy," the NTSB stated in a news release.

Investigators also determined drivers traveling too fast for the icy road conditions contributed to the crash severity, the NTSB added.

"As a result of the investigation, the NTSB is recommending that Texas install variable speed-limit signs, add sensors to reduce response times to weather-related hazardous road conditions and provide training to Texas toll road facilities on how to better respond to winter storms," the NTSB detailed.