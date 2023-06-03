2 killed in crash on Interstate 20, officials say

Tarrant County officials told WFAA the crash happened in the 11500 block of westbound lanes of Interstate 20.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Two people died Friday after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

The sheriff's office told WFAA its deputies responded to the crash at approximately 6 p.m. on June 2. The accident happened in the 11500 block of westbound I-20.

When deputies got to the scene, Good Samaritans were already performing CPR on two victims. Both of the victims died at the scene, TCSO told WFAA.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the names of the victims, officials said, which had not happened as of Saturday morning.