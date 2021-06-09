Hundreds of North Texas drivers get free gas on Labor Day

The average gas price in Texas is two cents more than from the same day the previous week and is 90 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.

DALLAS — Honda employees helped hundreds of North Texas drivers received free gas Monday.

With gas and oil production being impacted on the Gulf Coast because of Hurricane Ida, Helpful Honda employees from the North Texas Honda Dealers were providing free gas at local North Texas gas stations Labor Day morning and afternoon.

“Ida’s impact at the pump will be felt for many drivers as we head into the final stretch of the summer driving season this Labor Day holiday weekend,” American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.



As of Thursday, the statewide gas price average in Texas is currently $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Refineries are conducting initial infrastructure inspections in Louisiana to assess a timeline for safely resuming operations, according to AAA.

The Colonial Pipeline announced last Tuesday operations have returned to normal after shutting down over the weekend.

The Helpful Honda staff were located at Circle K on Westmoreland Rd. in Dallas and Valero on N. Tarrant Pkwy. in Fort Worth.