This story will be continuously updated.

The Hulen Mall in southwest Fort Worth is on lockdown after Fort Worth police responded to a person with a weapons call, police said.

Police received the call at 7:26 p.m. Thursday and went to the mall at 4800 S. Hulen Street. Police said that people were running inside the mall yelling "Gun!"

Multiple police units are on scene doing a safety sweep of the entire mall, officials said.

Police told WFAA that there does not appear to be an active threat at this time and they have not been notified of any injuries.

We will update this story with more information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.