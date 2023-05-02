How North Texas cities train for explosive population growth

"There's really not a more realistic training opportunity than using an actual home," said Casey Nash, division chief on training for Wylie Fire Rescue.

WYLIE, Texas — Collin County is no stranger to explosive growth anymore. It's been happening for at least a decade and development continues to move north.

With that development comes a surge in populations wanting amenities right in their backyards. Cities and local departments are responsible for meeting the new demands of a changing demographic.

The city of Wylie had a population of 9,845 in 1993. Almost thirty years later, that number has ballooned to 59,394 and counting according to the latest United States Census Bureau reporting. Cities like Wylie are racing to get ahead of the service curve.

In 2022, Wylie's EDC, Economic Development Corporation, identified a number of homes that were set for demolition. The homes along Brown Street were built in the early 1950s. Some of those homes had bones that were more than 70 years old.

"The Wylie Economic Development Corporation strives to increase local employment opportunities while diversifying and strengthening the local tax base through the financial support of business relocation and expansion," reads the mission statement for the corporation.

In identifying those homes for demolition it allowed an opportunity for another city service: Wylie Fire Rescue. Firefighters have been using the soon-to-be demolished homes for training.

"There's really not a more realistic training opportunity than using an actual home," said Casey Nash, division chief on training for Wylie Fire Rescue.

Brent Parker, who is a former fire chief and current city manager, says the training is vital to maintain standards. He says preparing for lots of people begins with fire-rescue preparing for every scenario. He remembers when his city wasn't so big and U.S. 78 was just a two-lane asphalt road.

"At some point all homes reach an end of life. I really think it's just bringing everything full circle," said Parker.

It's not every day you can find places to breach real walls, carve through roofs, squeeze through frames and punch through brick, everything but set fire to the home.

"We would much rather deal with a house on its last day in a training scenario than make a house's last day in a fire," said Nash.

It's been more than six months since the training along Brown Street and the homes have been leveled and the land has been prepared for retail and commercial.

"I really think it's just bringing everything full circle," said Parker. "Something else will take its place and we'll be ready for that as well," said Nash.