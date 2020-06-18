How to celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas-Fort Worth

A number of events and celebrations are planned for Friday across North Texas in honor of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

This story will be updated with new events as we learn of them.

A number of events and celebrations are planned for across North Texas on Friday.

They're all in honor of Juneteenth, which is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. Each year, the holiday is held on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

It marks the day Major Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform them that Pres. Abraham Lincoln had freed slaves two years earlier and to press locals to comply with the directive.

Here's a look at the events taking place across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The group will march “for the cause of police reform, ending systemic racism and equality for all” beginning at 8:30 a.m. in front of the association at 1830 Park Row Ave. The march will continue to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2922 MLK Blvd.

The unity march begins at 5:15 p.m. at 3113 S. Carrier Parkway. The march will end at the Grand Prairie Police Department at 6 p.m. at 1525 Arkansas Lane. There will be a unity rally outside the department.

The Fort Worth Diversity and Inclusion Department and the Fort Worth Library is presenting a two-hour program on Juneteenth, including the story of Fred Rouse, who was lynched in the city. "Although it is a dark stain in Fort Worth's history, the organization believes it is a history lesson that can be used to eliminate racial injustice," the event organizers said. The program will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Opal’s Walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Fort Worth Contention Center, 1201 Houston St. Fort Worth activist Opal Lee will lead the 2.5 mile walk. She wants to see Juneteenth become a federally-recognized holiday.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Dallas will host a drive-thru celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants can receive non-perishable foods, hygiene products and household items.

Free The Streets presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration | June 20

This event Saturday is a music and arts festival celebrating the ending of slavery. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. and includes food, vendors, live art and more.

Do you know of an event that's missing from our list? Email digital@wfaa.com and let us know.