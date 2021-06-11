Federal judge dismisses lawsuit from Houston Methodist employees over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The judge said taking the vaccine is not like being part of a clinical trial, nor is it experimental.

HOUSTON — A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit by Houston Methodist Hospital employees suing the hospital over its COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The lawsuit alleges requiring employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine is forcing them to participate in a clinical trial.

“We took the position that it shouldn’t be dismissed for a whole host of reasons and we believe that forcing an individual to participate in a vaccine trial is illegal," Woodfill said.

But the hospital says the vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe. They say it is the employee’s sacred obligation to protect their patient.

On Friday, the judge appeared to side with Houston Methodist, saying that getting the vaccine was a company policy and was just like having to show up to work on time.

The judge also said taking the vaccine is not like being part of a clinical trial, nor is it experimental.

The attorney for the employees who refused to take the vaccine says they are standing by their belief that Methodist’s mandatory policy is illegal and they are prepared to take the case to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The employees were suspended this week and will be fired if they don't comply.

“This is the first battle in a long fight,” Attorney Jared Woodfill said. “There are going to be many battles fought. Not just in this courtroom, but in courtrooms all across the state. There are battles that are going to be fought in the higher courts, the 5th Circuit, the Texas Supreme Court, even the United States Supreme Court. So this is just one battle in a larger war. It’s the first round, if you will.”

The attorney says they also plan to file another lawsuit soon on the state level.

Nurse Jennifer Bridges says if the case is dismissed, it would be disappointing. But they’re not ready to give up.

“Even if that happens, we’ll still continue taking it up, all the way we have to. And eventually we will get there, people will listen to us," Bridges said.