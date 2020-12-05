Highland Park Cafeteria permanently closing, will hold online auction

The Dallas restaurant, which opened in 1925, first announced a temporary closure due to COVID-19 on March 16.

Longtime Dallas mainstay Highland Park Cafeteria is closings its doors for good, the restaurant announced this week.

The restaurant, which opened in 1925, had been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Memorabilia, furniture, equipment and non-perishable food supplies will be sold on an online auction that begins Friday at ATXauctions.com. Perishable and frozen food is being donated to local organizations, the restaurant said.

The restaurant has been a comfort food staple with dishes on the menu, including biscuits and gravy, meatloaf, chicken fried steak and assortments of pie.

“We have been blessed to serve you for many years, and to have been part of family celebrations and holiday traditions in this great city," the restaurant said on its website. "We would love to have a farewell event to honor you and our faithful employees, but due to the current restrictions, we won’t be able to do so.”

"One final word – Highland Park Cafeteria is not just tables and chairs and stoves. It is generations of cooks faithfully preparing special recipes and lovingly serving generations of diners. We are safeguarding the secret family recipes, all 932 of them."

"So, making no promises — but who knows? Zucchini Muffins may one day make a comeback!" the restaurant said.

The restaurant first announced on Facebook a temporary closure due to COVID-19 on March 16.

On the restaurant's Facebook post about the closure, commenters reminisced about childhood memories of the restaurant and some suggested the restaurant should make a cookbook.

"This is going to leave a big void in east Dallas," one person said. "Thank you for your wonderful service to the community."