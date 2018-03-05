Everyone knows President Donald Trump is active on Twitter.

He's not, however, much a follower.

Trump's personal account has more than 51 million followers – but he follows only 46 accounts. Here's who they are, grouped (somewhat) by their association with the president:

Administration/Campaign/GOP Party

Brad Parscale – @parscale: Trump's 2020 re-election campaign manager. Parscale served as the digital media director in Trump's 2016 campaign.

Sarah Sanders – @PressSec: White House press secretary who took over that position from Sean Spicer in July 2017.

The White House – @WhiteHouse: Even The White House needs a Twitter account.

Dan Scavino Jr. – @Scavino45

Dan Scavino Jr. – @DanScavino (personal) The White House director of social media, a.k.a. "The man behind the president's tweets," as the New York Times described him last month.

Mike Pence – @Mike_Pence: Vice president who isn't nearly as active on Twitter as his boss, with about 5,300 tweets compared to Trump's 37,500.

Corey Lewandowski – @CLewandowski_: Trump's one-time campaign manager. After he left the campaign in June 2016, Lewandowski joined CNN as a commentator.

Kellyanne Conway – @KellyannePolls The current Counselor to the President. She was a senior advisor to Trump during his campaign.

Reince Priebus – @Reince Trump's first (and now former) chief of staff, from January 2017 through July 2017.

Katrina Pierson – @KatrinaPierson Pierson recently was named a senior adviser for Trump's 2020 campaign. She was a spokeswoman for Trump during his 2016 campaign. Before that, she was a Tea Party activist in North Texas.

Michael Cohen – @MichaelCohen212 Trump's personal attorney, Cohen is now being accused of paying off porn actress Stormy Daniels over a previous alleged affair with Trump.

Official Team Trump – @TeamTrump The official source for all things Trump on Twitter, mostly retweets of the president and other White House accounts.

Ronna McDaniel – @GOPChairwoman: Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Media

Tucker Carlson – @TuckerCarlson The founder of conservative news website The Daily Caller who now hosts a primetime show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, on Fox News.

Jesse Watters – @JesseBWatters Fox News political commentator and co-host of The Five.

Laura Ingraham – @IngrahamAngle Host of The Ingraham Angle nightly show on Fox News. Ingraham made headlines earlier this year when she said Lebron James and other politically active NBA players should "shut up and dribble."

Drudge Report – @Drudge_Report: Conservative news aggregation website founded by Matt Drudge in the 1990s.

Sean Hannity – @SeanHannity: Fox News Host and very outspoken supporter of Trump.

Ann Coulter – @AnnCoulter: Conservative commentator and author.

Fox & Friends – @foxandfriends: Fox News morning show.

Eric Bolling – @ericbolling: Former host of The Five on Fox News who left the network last year after sexual harassment allegations surfaced.

Mark Burnett – @MarkBurnettTV: President of MGM Television and Digital Group.

Bill O'Reilly – @BillOReilly: Former host of the primetime "O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News. He left the network last year after sexual harassment allegations surfaced.

Greta Van Susteren – @Greta: Former host of "On the Record w/Greta Van Susteren" on Fox News. Also hosted shows on MSNBC and CNN.

Piers Morgan – @piersmorgan: Former CNN host who won Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2008.

Geraldo Rivera – @GeraldoRivera: Former Fox News host.

Family

Ivanka Trump – @IvankaTrump

Melania Trump – @MelaniaTrump

Donald Trump Jr.– @DonaldTrumpJr

Eric Trump – @EricTrump

Vanessa Trump – @MrsVanessaTrump

Lara Trump – @LaraLeaTrump

Tiffany Trump – @TiffanyATrump

Golf courses/hotels

Trump Los Angeles – @TrumpGolfLA

Trump Washington D.C. – @TrumpGolfDC

Trump Hotel Chicago – @TrumpChicago

Trump Vegas Hotel – @TrumpLasVegas

Trump Doral – @TrumpDoral

Trump Charlotte – @TrumpCharlotte

Trump Organization – @Trump

Trump Golf – @TrumpGolf

Odds and ends

Gary Player – @GaryPlayer Nine-time major golf champion from South Africa. In November, Trump tweeted a happy birthday message to Player, "a truly great Champion and Person!"

Vince McMahon – @VinceMcMahon CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). In 2013, Trump bragged on Twitter: "Vince McMahon, WWE and I hold the all-time ratings & pay-per-view record in the history of wrestling."

Roma Downey – @RealRomaDowney Actress who played the role of Mary in "The Bible" mini-series on The History Channel.

Diamond and Silk – @DiamondAndSilk: Bloggers who are (self-described) "Trump's most outspoken & loyal supporters."

Katrina Campins – @KatrinaCampins: "Real Estate Mogul/TV Personality" who appeared on the first season of Trump's "The Apprentice."

