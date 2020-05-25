Driver seriously injured after police shooting, Haltom City authorities say

No officers were injured in the incident and the four officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the city's policy.

A driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries Sunday night after they were shot multiple times by Haltom City police officers, officials said.

The police shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. while officers were responding to a shots fired call on the 2300 block of McGuire Street. As the officers approached a home, a black car turned onto the street and the driver got out, yelling at the officers, Haltom City officials said.

The driver then went to the car's trunk and got an item, though officials did not say what it was the driver retrieved. The driver then allegedly drove the car towards the officers, which is when four separate officers shot at them at least once, according to officials.

The driver was hit by the gunfire multiple times and the car crashed into a telephone pole, authorities said. The driver's injuries are life-threatening.

No officers were injured in the incident and the four officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the police department's policy.

The Texas Rangers and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Law Enforcement Critical Response Team have been asked to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing, officials said.