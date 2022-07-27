North Texas city at risk of being out of water, officials say

Residents of Gunter in Grayson County are being asked to stop all outdoor watering and limit indoor usage.

GUNTER, Texas — A North Texas city is at risk of being out of water during the overnight hours into Thursday, according to county officials.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said on social media Wednesday night that the city of Gunter will be out of water at the "current rates of consumption." Gunter is located about 19 miles south of Sherman.

In an emergency notification to residents, the city of Gunter said its water storage tanks are unable to refill due to "excessive water consumption."

Officials are asking residents to stop all outdoor watering and to limit indoor usage "to strictly hydration and hygiene needs."

The Office of Emergency Management said officials are expected to have an update by 12 p.m. Thursday.