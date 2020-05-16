Great final showing for Dallas nightclub Lizard Lounge; another victim of coronavirus pandemic

"I think it was more than a nightclub, it was a community," said Lizard Lounge owner Don Nedler.

DALLAS — A nightclub fixture in Dallas entertained for its final night on Friday. The Lizard Lounge will close its doors after 28 years because of the pandemic.

Friday night drew hundreds of people to line up outside, hours before doors opened at 7 p.m.

"I'm somewhere between sad and angry. It's real unfortunate it came down to this," said owner Don Nedler.

William Benson arrived three hours early because the place, the building, meant that much to him. He says for a long time he came every Thursday and especially Sunday night, where they played a mix of Gothic industrial and a bit of EDM. It's where Benson said he feels most comfortable. It's also where he met his girlfriend.

"Family is something other than blood. When I come in here, being an introvert, I just relax," said Benson.

More than 300 people had lined up to see the nightclub for the final time. No music was played and everyone had to wear a mask to get in. It was their last chance to see the inside.

"They'll be in there to savor it, take it all in, and get their last moments in there. I envy them," said Shree Tripathi, who also goes by DJ Shree, the handful of times he's performed there.

Nedler does not mince words when he says it was the pandemic that ended this run. He says his monthly costs ranged upwards of $28,000 and the shutdown made it impossible for them to continue.

"The cost to maintain the business during the shutdown was overwhelming. I'd like to thank our employees, they're the best in the business. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed an evening, celebrated a special event or just came by for a drink and some great music," read a social media post by the Nedler.

Nedler hopes to reopen The Lizard Lounge somewhere else. But he says that is in the future and it's too early to release any plans for that new location.

Nedler says a lot does depend on the pandemic and its impact on the economy. His hope is to replicate what they created there downtown.

