THE COLONY, Texas — The entire Grandscape area of The Colony was evacuated Thursday evening due to a bomb threat, police said.

Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Scheels sporting goods store.

A Tejano music festival was happening at the Stage & Lawn area of Grandscape at the time of the threat, as well.

As of 10 p.m., police were still searching the area for any possible threat.