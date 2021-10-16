Good Samaritan dies while checking on accident victims on I-35 in Dallas

Authorities arrest the driver of the initial accident for driving while intoxicated.

DALLAS — A man who pulled up to an accident and offered to help was killed Saturday morning after being struck by another vehicle.

Dallas County Sheriff’s department was called to a major accident on Interstate 35E and Commonwealth at about 2:58 a.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue found a 23-year-old man and began to perform CPR.

He was transported to a hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

According to authorities, the 23-year-old pulled up to the scene of an accident where a white Mazda lost control and hit a guard rail. The driver went back into traffic and was struck by a white Kia.

A black Honda then struck the Kia and the Good Samaritan.

The driver of the Mazda, Victoria Garner-Council, 21, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. No charges are expected against the driver of the Honda.

The highway was shut down for over three hours while authorities investigated. The highway reopened at 6:30 a.m.