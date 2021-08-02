North Richland Hills police officer helps deliver baby boy

"It's one of those things where it happens quick, you get in the groove," Boyd said. "I'm confident in my training in the ambulance and as an officer."

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A North Richland Hills police officer helped deliver a baby boy Wednesday morning.

Matt Boyd was wrapping up his shift when a childbirth call came in. At about 4:26 a.m., Boyd got to the scene with his partner and the woman told them that her water just broke.

Boyd helped time the contractions and the baby made his entrance into the world just six minutes later. About 30 seconds later, the firefighters showed up.

He's been on a couple of childbirth calls but said it usually doesn't happen that quick. This was the first time he caught the baby.

"It's one of those things where it happens quick, you get in the groove," Boyd said. "I'm confident in my training in the ambulance and as an officer."

Prior to joining the police department in 2018, Boyd served as an EMT for two and a half years in Hood County.

“I just fell back on my training for what to do. Let's be honest, mama did more work than I did," he said.

Boyd will become a father himself soon: he and his wife are expecting.

"She already shared the Facebook post," he said with a chuckle. "She said that while she's glad that I was so calm I would not be catching our child."

He credited his training and experience, as well as his continuing EMT education, as helping him -- as well as being in the right place at the right time.

"Officer Boyd went above and beyond to help the baby boy and keep mom as calm as possible," said Assistant Chief Rick Scott in a statement. "Officer Boyd is a credit to our department and just one example of all the great men and women who serve our community every day, every call!"