McKinney coffee truck gives opportunities to people with special needs

Coffee & Crumbs opened to engage the community through a cup of coffee. Founder, Dana Leach, gives jobs to high school and college-aged kids with disabilities.

MCKINNEY, Texas — At Coffee & Crumbs, you'll find friendly service and delicious coffee served out of a teal-colored vintage trailer. But what makes this mobile shop unique are the employees on the truck.

Dana Leach founded this nonprofit through INKorporated Community. She hires people with special needs, and provides inclusive opportunities for employment. Most of her staff are high school and college students.

Leach saw the need when she had her son, James Ryan. He has Down syndrome, and she realized there weren't many options for her son. She wanted to change the narrative.

"I won't change him, but I will change the world for him," Leach said.

As a result, she's helping many people with disabilities learn important life skills. Some of her employees have Down syndrome or autism, while others have physical disabilities. They all learn from each other.

"For some of our employees, pouring milk from a gallon jug is difficult. It takes some fine motor and strength skills that don't come easily to them," said Leach. She empowers her staff to learn. They even practice different skills when there is downtime.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Coffee & Crumbs is parked at Local Yocal in McKinney. They are also available for private events.