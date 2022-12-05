Ex-Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty to state charge for role in George Floyd's death

The former MPD officer was convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights during a federal trial in Feb. 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The vide above first aired on KARE 11 on May 12, 2022.

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to the state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

Lane appeared before Judge Peter Cahill in Hennepin County Court Wednesday morning to enter the plea.

As part of the deal, Lane will serve three years in a federal facility, to be served concurrently with a federal sentence that has yet to be announced. He will be officially sentenced on the state charges following his federal sentencing.

Attorneys for fellow ex-officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, also charged with aiding and abetting manslaughter, were in the courtroom Wednesday but did not discuss plea deals for their clients, according to KARE 11's Lou Raguse.

According to the Associated Press, Lane wasn't taken into custody and a presentence investigation was ordered. He's scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21 on the state charge.

"I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. "His acknowledgment he did something wrong is an important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community, and the nation. While accountability is not justice, this is a significant moment in this case and a necessary resolution on our continued journey to justice."

Thomas Lane has pled guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. My thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd and his family. Floyd should still be with us. But I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death. — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) May 18, 2022

Lane, along with Thao and Kueng, was convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights in a federal trial back in February by not intervening when Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck.

All three officers were charged with denying Floyd his right to medical care, while Kueng and Thao also faced charges for failing to intervene with Chauvin's use of force.

On May 13, a federal judge denied motions by the three former officers to acquit them after their convictions involving Floyd's murder.

The state trial, at this point for just Thao and Kueng, is scheduled to begin with motions on June 13. Jury selection begins June 14 with opening statements set for July 5. Judge Peter Cahill has said he expects the evidence phase to take four or five weeks, meaning the trial could last into early August.

At his state trial in April 2021, Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder for Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, and was sentenced to 22.5 years.

Then in May 2022, the judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of the four former Minneapolis police officers accepted the terms of Chauvin's plea agreement. Under the plea agreement both sides agreed Chauvin should face a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years, with prosecutors saying they would seek 25.

