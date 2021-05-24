Statewide moment of silence planned Tuesday on anniversary of George Floyd's death

The governor is calling for silence to begin at 1 p.m. and to continue for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the same amount of time that Floyd spent under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, according to prosecutors, leading to Floyd's death.

“George Floyd’s murder ignited a global movement and awakened many Minnesotans and people around the world to the systemic racism that our Black communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color have known for centuries,” Gov. Walz said in his proclamation calling for the moment of silence. “On April 20, 2021, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd’s murder. This historic verdict was a step in the right direction, but our work to dismantle systematic racism and discrimination has not ended. True justice for George Floyd will come only through real, systemic change to prevent acts like this from happening again—when every member of every community, no matter their race, is safe, valued, and protected.”