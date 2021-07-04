Derek Chauvin trial: Prosecutors continue to build case around Chauvin's use of force

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger and Lt. Johnny Mercil, head of the Minneapolis Police Department's use-of-force training, both called Chauvin's actions "excessive."

Wednesday, April 7

Lieutenant in charge of use-of-force training said Chauvin's actions were not authorized

'If you don't have a pulse on the person, you will immediately start CPR,' said MPD officer in charge of first aid education

LAPD sergeant took the stand as an expert witness: 'My opinion was that the force was excessive.'

Judge said Morries Hall, who was with George Floyd when he was arrested, can testify on narrow topics without violating 5th Amendment

The second week of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues Wednesday with prosecutors expected to call more expert witnesses.

Former officer Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

As the prosecution continues to build a case around Chauvin's use of force, more police officers are expected to take the stand Wednesday, and testimony could shift this week to focus on medical aspects of the case.

Tuesday, the jury heard from Lt. Johnny Mercil, who was in charge of use-of-force training at the time of Floyd's arrest. Mercil said using a knee on a person's neck is not a trained MPD neck restraint, but "isn't unauthorized" when using force. He confirmed that once a person is handcuffed and under control, the technique would no longer be authorized.

Mercil said it's possible Chauvin was drawing on other training about using his weight to gain control, but said officers are trained to avoid the neck.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Mercil if he ever told officers during training that if a person can talk, they can breathe. "It's been said, yes," Mercil said.

Officer Nicole Mackenzie also testified Tuesday, saying that officers are trained to provide CPR "immediately" once a pulse cannot be found. She agreed with the defense that a crowd of bystanders could make it hard to administer CPR.

The state also brought in its first expert witness from outside the city of Minneapolis, Tuesday, LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger. Stiger said after watching the videos showing Chauvin's restraint of Floyd, "my opinion was that the force was excessive."

Sgt. Stiger will continue his testimony Wednesday.

During a period set aside for pretrial motions Tuesday morning, Judge Peter Cahill heard from Morries Hall, who wants to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify because it would cause him to self-incriminate. Hall was with Floyd when he was arrested outside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020. The judge said he will hold a second hearing to go through a narrow list of questions that he believes are admissible, instead of allowing Hall to avoid testifying completely.

Judge Peter Cahill abruptly adjourned court early Tuesday, after a private sidebar with the attorneys and told the jury they will resume at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday, April 6

On Tuesday afternoon, Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined members of George Floyd's family and supporters for a prayer for justice outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

Sharpton said he prayed for strength -- both for Floyd's family and for people around the country.

"Dear God, we come standing in front of a building where a jury is listening to evidence," Sharpton began. "But you know, Lord, you hold the world in the palm of your hand, and we believe if we stand for what's right that you will give us justice."