Garland health officials report second rabid bat in a month

Garland reported a rabid bat in the community Thursday, according to a news release from the Garland Health Department.

The bat was captured near the 3500 block of Matador Drive on Tuesday, and the health department received laboratory confirmation of rabies on Thursday, officials said. No humans were exposed to the bat, they said.

This is the second laboratory-confirmed case of rabies in an animal in Garland in 2020, officials said.

The first reported case of the year was on August 14, when another bat was found with rabies. That case was the first such rabies case in the city since 2009.