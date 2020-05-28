Garland aggravated robbery leads to police chase that ends in Dallas

Three men were arrested by Garland police for aggravated robbery after they robbed a cellphone store and led police on a chase through Rowlett into Dallas.

Garland police say 21-year-old Edward Lewis, 18-year-old Frankie Brown and 20-year-old Javen Thomas entered a cellphone store in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard in Garland just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and showed a gun, stole property and took off in a Nissan passenger car. Police pursued, and the robbers led police on a chase.

The trio was spotted by Rowlett police in Rowlett, where police tried to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers had to disable the car's tires.

The chase finally ended at Gurley Avenue and Martinique Avenue in Dallas. One of the men tried to run fro the car, but police chased after him and apprehended him. The other two stayed in the car and were arrested.

Police said they found stolen property from the store and a handgun inside the car.

Lewis, Brown and Thomas were all arrested and placed in the Garland Detention center, where tthey face charges of aggravated robbery. Brown also had an active warrant for aggravated robbery out of Red Oak, with a $50,000 bond.