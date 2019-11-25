DALLAS — A fuel truck collided with two American Eagle jets Monday morning at DFW Airport.

“A vendor’s fueling truck impacted two parked Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft,” said American Airlines in a statement to WFAA. "No passengers or crew members were seriously injured. American is reviewing the incident in coordination with the vendor."

The truck, owned by Allied Aviation, destroyed a winglet and damaged part of a wing on one American Eagle jet before driving directly into the wing of a second American Eagle aircraft parked at the neighboring gate.

The wing of the second aircraft penetrated the windshield of the truck, according to video obtained by WFAA.

It's uncertain if anyone was inside the truck during the collisions.

It happened at 8:42 a.m. as both aircraft prepared for departure from Terminal B at DFW.

Paramedics evaluated a flight attendant who was onboard one of the aircraft, but that person was released.

Both American jets, owned by Mesa Aviation, are CRJ-900s and were taken out of service.

The first CRJ-900, N915FJ, was parked at DFW Gate B 35 after a flight from McAllen, Tex. The second CRJ-900, N945LR, which suffered more damage, arrived at DFW Gate B 37 from Albuquerque, according to FlightAware.

American had to cancel flights to Shreveport and Lubbock that were to be operated on the two damaged aircraft. Customers were re-booked on other flights today to both destinations, the airline said.

DFW Airport's Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

