Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Frisco

City officials say this is the second mosquito pool to come back positive for the virus since they started testing on May 1.

FRISCO, Texas — The City of Frisco is spraying for West Nile virus after a second mosquito pool has tested positive for the virus, officials announced Friday.

A pool near Potomac Lane, near the intersection of Eldorado and Independence parkways, tested positive this week.

As a result, the city will do a ground spray for mosquitoes in the Villages of Stonelake Estates, Stonelake Estates and Custer Creek Farms on Friday night and Saturday night.

Last week a positive pool was discovered near McCommas and Michelle drives in the Creekside at Preston neighborhood but not ground sprays were ordered. City officials decided to monitor the area for mosquito pools instead.

The city was also monitoring for pools in the nearby Panther Creek Estates and Dominion at Panther Creek neighborhoods.

While no treatments are being planned for the positive pools, city officials are urging residents to wear long sleeves, use insect repellants and remove any standing water from their property out of precaution.