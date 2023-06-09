Free pharmacy helps uninsured patients in Texas

St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy has expanded its services beyond the DFW area to serve people in Texas who are uninsured and low-income. They hope to help more in need.

DALLAS — Since St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy opened its doors in 2018, it's been busy and growing. It's the first charitable pharmacy in Texas and continues to provide free medications for uninsured and low-income residents.

In five years, more than 200,000 prescriptions have been filled at this Dallas pharmacy. That's equivalent to $55 million worth of medications. They have served more than 5,500 patients.

The initial goal was to provide services for nine counties in North Texas. They now serve patients across the state.

Carlos Irula is the pharmacist in charge at St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy. He said, "The need is still great. Over five million Texans are uninsured."

He is proud of the work they have done, but wants to help more people.

Donations keeps the pharmacy running. Irula said it's the reason they now carry 200 types of medications, and the reason they have a prescription filling machine to help keep up with demand.

"Every dollar that comes in here is going to the community. It's going to the logistics of getting someone their insulin in El Paso or getting their medications in San Antonio or Houston or even within Dallas," said Irula.

A medication like Trulicity, a diabetic injectable, is an example of the impact this pharmacy has. St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy provides 90 days worth of the medication at no charge.

He said, "If someone is uninsured and they were to walk into their grocery store pharmacy or retail pharmacy, they would be paying about $2,500."