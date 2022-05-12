Fort Worth resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

The resident claimed the prize from a Nov. 21 drawing.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth resident has claimed a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing last month, officials with the Texas Lottery announced Monday.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won the second-tier prize from a drawing on Nov. 21. Officials said the resident matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The Powerball game is coming off a record $2 billion drawing back on Nov. 8. There were 40 consecutive drawings without a winner until one lucky California resident won the grand prize.