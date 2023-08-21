A new 1,200-home community is planned in north Fort Worth

Documents list the ownership as D.R. Horton, with LJA Engineering as the applicant.

Welcome back to "On the Agenda," a column from the Dallas Business Journal that digs into city and county agendas and additional public meeting documents tied to North Texas to scout out new developments, corporate relocations, economic incentives and other items that might impact the business community.

D.R. Horton plans to bring over 1,200 new homes to north Fort Worth.

Located south of Texas State Highway 114, west of F.M. 156, north of Elizabeth Creek, and east of BNSF Railroad, the development would span 430 acres. The case will go before the Fort Worth City Plan Commission during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

Documents list the ownership as D.R. Horton, with LJA Engineering as the applicant. The forthcoming project would be a part of the Northwest Independent School District.

The City Plan Commission previously approved a preliminary plat for the development in 2016, and then again in 2021. The subject property has undergone several administrative revisions.

The proposed revision is to permit an additional 67 lots. Staff has recommended approval of the revision.

Additional cases of import are listed below.

Residential development in south Fort Worth

A developer plans to bring a residential development with both single-family and multifamily residences to south Fort Worth.

The proposed development would include 357 single-family homes and a four-story walk up apartment building. The case will go before the Fort Worth City Council during its meeting on Tuesday.

City documents list the developer as TTP Partnership. The development, located at 10181 Forest Hill Everman Road, would take place on 134 acres.