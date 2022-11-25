It's officially Christmas in Cowtown! Fort Worth Stockyards light tree and welcome ice skating rink for holidays

The 1st annual 'Stockyards Rodeo Rink' will take over the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building from Nov. 25 to Feb. 5.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's officially Christmas in Cowtown, and the Fort Worth Stockyards has a tree and ice skating rink to prove it.

That's right, while many were still enjoying their turkey comas the day after Thanksgiving, the Stockyards wasted no time turning the corner toward the most wonderful time of the year.

An estimated 6,000 people packed the iconic corner of Fort Worth on Black Friday for some shopping, music, skating and, well, falling too.

In partnership with Hotel Drover, the Fort Worth Stockyards & Mule Alley launched the first annual Stockyards Rodeo Rink on Friday.

The professional ice skating rink will take over the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building from Nov. 25 through Feb. 5.

Cowboy Santa was also in attendance to help light the 40-foot tree in the Stockyards.