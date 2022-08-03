'Beauty In Becoming' | Scissor-tailed flycatcher sculptures coming to Fort Worth

The piece, comprised by artist Lynné Bowman Cravens, will be installed in early August, city officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A series of sculptures will soon be installed in Fort Worth along Forest Park Boulevard adjacent to the South Holly Water Treatment Plant, according to the city.

Artist Lynné Bowman Cravens created the piece, called "Beauty In Becoming," which is an artwork in five parts that shows the steps in folding an origami scissor-tailed flycatcher bird.

The scissor-tailed flycatcher’s habitat is specific to Texas, Oklahoma, parts of other southern states and Mexico, and it can readily be found along the Trinity River during the spring and summer months.

Each of the sculptures stand approximately eight feet tall and will be installed along the east side of Forest Park Boulevard. The five aluminum sculptures were manufactured by Ion Art in Austin and painted in a white automotive paint to contrast with the colors of the sky, the levee and nearby Trinity Park, city officials said in a release.

The artwork was conceived to be primarily viewed as a traffic calming device for drivers along Forest Park Boulevard, but the sculptures will also be visible to trail users on the east side of the Trinity River.