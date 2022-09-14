Fort Worth railroad workers are ready to strike as part of nationwide protest

The countdown clock is ticking as railroad union representatives in Fort Worth prepare to strike.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Some railroad union representatives in Fort Worth are warning that if workers go on strike some of the trains throughout the city will come to a stop right away.

They have also shared that some businesses will feel the impact right away.

Chris Bond is a railroad union member who has had the opportunity to be the voice of railroad workers. It's a job that Bond has been fond of over the years.

"Until the last few years, I loved my job," said Bond.

Bond has put in 25 years on the job. It's been three years since railroad employees had a raise.

They're also concerned about working conditions, according to Bond.

He says sometimes employees for the railroad are away from home and before they can earn days off, they are back on the train traveling out of town again. Bond also shared that right now some railroad companies are short employees and that's forcing more overtime and work days on current employees.

"These guys work, work, work, and they are hardly ever home," said Bond, "They are working non-stop and basically they want the right to have a life."

Bond testified in Washington, D.C., to gain support from Congress.

In Texas, railroad workers would strike at 11:01 p.m. Thursday night as part of nationwide protest.

That would mean trains coming to a halt right away.

Bond said, "I don't see them landing in the middle of downtown Fort Worth blocking everything up. But I can see them blocking some crossings somewhere."

As the negotiation deadline approaches, Biden administration officials have a Plan B which includes using semis, cargo ships and airplanes to keep goods moving.

But railroad workers believe a strike would still have a massive impact on commerce across the country.

"We move everything. We move grain, we move ethanol for gas. We can go on and on and on, consumer goods," said Bond.

Railroads have already cut back shipments of hazard materials and refrigerated products.

The Presidential Emergency Board offer includes a 24% raise, a $5,000 five-year bonus, a paid leave day and higher health insurance.

But all 12 railroads must agree on the final contract elements.