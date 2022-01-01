Fort Worth police in standoff with robbery suspect at convenience store, officials say

The standoff is happening at a store at 1908 Yucca Avenue, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are currently in a standoff with a robbery suspect at a convenience store, officials said.

Police said it appears the suspect robbed a store at 1908 Yucca Avenue and then ran back into the location when officers arrived.

According to police, the suspect is currently barricaded, and a SWAT team was notified.

Police could not immediately say if there are other people inside the store or if the suspect is armed.

Areas near the intersection of Yucca Avenue and Interstate 35W are blocked off due to the active scene.