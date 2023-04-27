Fort Worth police officer arrested for DWI, department says

The officer has been with the department for 25 years and was assigned to Patrol Bureau at the time of his arrest.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested for DWI while he was off-duty, the department said Thursday morning.

The Fort Worth Police Department said police sergeant Luke Stout was arrested on Tuesday. After learning about Stout's arrest, the department's internal affairs unit began an administrative investigation, and Stout was "placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations."

"The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," the department said in a statement.

