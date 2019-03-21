FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested three men they think were involved in at least one overnight robbery while a fourth suspect remains at large Wednesday.

Police chased down the suspects in the Garden Acres area, south of I-20 north of Burleson. It started in the 1100 block of Bewick Street, around 10:30 p.m.



Police haven't released details on who was robbed or the suspects.

