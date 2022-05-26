Fort Worth neighborhood says grocery store is needed in growing area

In one Fort Worth area, some residents have voiced concerns about the lack of a place to shop for groceries.

FORT WORTH, Texas — People living in the Chisholm Trail area of Fort Worth are voicing their concerns about what every neighborhood needs.

Right now, there is not a full-size grocery store in the area which is growing by leaps and bounds. That's not a surprise since North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country when it comes to people relocating to another state to call home.

Farah Follosco is a Texas transplant from New York. She's dedicated her life to taking care of people as a nurse. She purchased a home in the Chisholm Trail area about two years ago because she loves the location.

"For me, it's a location, location, location," said Follosco.

A grocery store location is also everything to the new Fort Worth single mother of two. She even works on the landscaping outside her new home in the Chisholm Trail area.

She hopes soon one of her neighbors will be a new grocery store with everything she needs for her family.

Follosco said, "Sometimes when I'm looking for this is not available in that one. And then I have to go to another one."

Farah is not alone in wanting a nearby grocer. Some of her neighbors have posted on the Nextdoor app about the lack of a place to shop for groceries. One homeowner posted about sharing the grocery store issues with their councilman, Jared Williams.

Williams said, "As soon as we heard those issues, we did what we always do. We have these things called listening circles, which is something that we do every month."

Those listening circles are working for the councilman, too. Now, there are developers interested in opening a grocery store near Follosco's home.

Williams also shared that the discussions are just that, discussions, which could go either way.

Still, he and city leaders are actively talking to developers.

In the past, talks about a new grocery store have somewhat fallen through, but with so much new home construction like this, those talks have changed. There are several huge retail construction sites along McPherson Boulevard that have been identified as potential locations for a new grocery store.

That would mean a short drive to the store for homeowners like Follosco.

"We've teed up the development out here to where we have the demographics and the number of residents here to support a grocery store," said Councilman Williams.

"Well, it will be like very convenient for me," said Follosco.