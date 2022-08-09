It's official: Fort Worth ISD has a new superintendent

The Fort Worth ISD school board voted unanimously to name Dr. Angélica Ramsey as its superintendent on Tuesday. Ramsey signed a three-year contract.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s official.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, members of the Fort Worth ISD school board voted unanimously to name Dr. Angélica Ramsey as its superintendent.

Ramsey signed three-year contract with the district, making her the district’s 21st superintendent.

“The work begins tomorrow,” Ramsey said.

She plans to begin visiting schools on day one.

Ramsey was named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent during a special board meeting Aug. 30, then she completed a 21-day waiting period as mandated by state law.

Ramsey comes to Fort Worth from Midland, where she served as superintendent of Midland ISD. Prior to that, she spent nearly five years as superintendent at the Pleasant Valley School District in California.

Ramsey describes herself as an inclusive and deliberative CEO who places students first and is results oriented.

“You’re the right person, in the right time, and it’s about these students,” school board member Quinton Phillips said.

Ramsey's goal is to elevate Fort Worth ISD from a B-rated district to an A-rated one.

Ramsey's three-year contract ends Aug. 31, 2025. She'll earn an annual base salary of $335,000.

Parents at the meeting were split on the board’s superintendent choice.

“As a board, you seem to be choosing someone who you want, not who represents the people,” one parent said.

“Many of us from my neck of the woods celebrate this board’s choice,” another speaker said. Ramsey has a reputation as a change agent, someone who will keep student improvement center stage.”

Ramsey told WFAA her immediate top priorities are:

Identifying areas that need improvement

Reviewing the district's current plan

Setting short and long-term academic goals

Getting the district’s finances in order