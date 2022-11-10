Fort Worth City Council split on creating community police advisory board for more accountability

Fort Worth Police Chief Nettles pointed out that he expected more support from councilmembers.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles believes it's time for city leaders to create a community police policy advisory board. Nettles and his co-council members are scheduled to vote on the proposal at their regularly scheduled Nov. 8 board meeting.

The vote comes after much controversy and almost two years of conversation.

Nettles serves in council District 8. He plans to vote "yes" on the proposal, despite believing it's a watered-down version of other such boards across the country.

"It is enough to hold the police department accountable," Nettles said. "It allows them to review and make recommendations on policies, procedures and even practices."

The conversation about community-based board stems in part from the controversial arrest of Jackie Craig, and the police shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Since those incidents, Neal Noakes has taken over as Chief of Police. During his appointment as top cop in January 2021, Noakes shared his feelings about forming a police review board.

"It's coming whether we want to see it or not. My plan is to be part of the process," said Noakes.

Some of the qualifications to serve on the community police advisory board include having a diverse community perspective, being at least 18 years old, and passing a background check. The board members cannot be former law enforcement officers nor employees of the City of Fort Worth.

Stipulations also include no one can have a felony conviction or financial relationship with Fort Worth.

Nettles pointed out that he expected more support from councilmembers, especially since each councilmember would get a say so on who serves on the board.

"I would say to my co-council members, you get to choose someone who can represent your community and district, why not support," said Nettles.

The first Executive Director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Kim Neal, is leaving the job after accepting a similar position in the Alexandra, Virginia area. Neal helped bring much needed integrity to the Fort Worth Police Department following high-profile controversial cases involving police.

Nettles hopes to be part of a nationwide search for Neal's replacement.