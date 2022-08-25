Fort Worth asking for community help to clean Trinity River after flooding fills banks with trash

Heavy rains pushed trash from grass and drains into the Trinity River early this week.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Usually, the trails along the Trinity River in Fort Worth are home to cyclists, runners or fishermen, but after record rain Monday, the Trinity became home to trash.

Now, Fort Worth and local community groups are asking for volunteers to assist in a cleanup along the banks.

“There’s just a lot of trash everywhere,” Natalie Trevino, a walker on the trail, said. “I’ve only been walking a mile and I’ve seen tons.”

The city effort began Thursday working from Panther Island Pavilion to University Drive and picking up enough trash along the river that they filled a standard three-cubic-foot dumpster one-and-a-half times over. They plan to start again at 10 a.m. Friday.

Jeanette Frank is part of the group Streams and Valleys, which tries to protect and beautify rivers, and is helping to coordinate with other community groups.

“We saw a lot of rain here, so I knew that the river was going to take a toll,” She said. “It’s devastating to see all that trash, but we love this amenity. The Trinity River is what brings people together. We want to see it clean and beautiful.”

The banks of the river now have a water line of plastic bottles and there are some points clogged with debris.

“There’s a whole line of trash on the grass from the flooding,” Laura Noller, a runner, said. “It’s horrible. I have no idea why people even litter ever.”

“It’s lined up a lot of litter, a lot of trash. It’s getting bad,” David Delgado, who came to the river to fish, said. “I’m willing to help. If they’re out here, give me a trash bag.”

For those wanting to help, the city is handing out supplies 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Panther Island Pavilion on Purcey St and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Panther Island location along with the White Settlement Park Trailhead at 4570 White Settlement Rd. and Clear Fork Trailhead at 4801 Edwards Ranch Rd.

“When you got trash like that running down, it’s just killing the habitat,” Delgado said.

City officials plan to start Friday at 2302 E 4th St.