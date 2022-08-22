Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say

The police department said the man tried to shoot himself at one point, but there was no ammunition.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night.

According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.

Officers got to the scene at 9:45 p.m. When they went to the apartment, they allegedly heard someone inside saying, "Don't do it."

Police kicked in the door and entered the apartment. Authorities said the man had "an AR style rifle with a collapsible stock and extended magazine."

According to FWPD, the man didn't drop the gun when officers gave him verbal commands to do so. They said he raised and pointed the rifle at officers while walking in their direction.

One officer shot at the man, striking him multiple times.

The police department said officers provided medical care to the man until paramedics took over. He was then taken to a hospital.

There's no information on the man's current condition. No one else was hurt.

According to FWPD, their Major Case Unit is investigating the situation.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis, you are encouraged to call 988 to talk to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support.

You can also call the 24/7 helpline for the Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas at (214) 828-1000 or (800) 273-8255.