Longtime Lamar professor, Dr. Bruce Drury dies at 83

BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime Lamar University political science professor Dr. Bruce Drury died on Saturday. He was 83.

Drury taught in the Lamar University Department of Political Science from 1971 - 2006 according to the Lamar website.

Drury was born in 1939 in Fullerton, Nebraska and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1960 at the University of Nebraska where he was a walk-on player for the football team according to his obituary.

After serving in the U.S. Navy until 1963 Drury taught high school and coached football in Nebraska.

He later earned a master's degree at the University of Nebraska and then his doctorate at the University of Florida before coming to Lamar.

Drury, who retained the title of "Distinguished Professor Emeritus," remained active in the community after his retirement according to Lamar's website.

Some of the groups he was involved in included Beaumont's Community Development Advisory Committee and the city's "Keep Beaumont Beautiful" Commission and the "I Have a Dream" program, where he was a mentor, the site said.

He also served as a member of the Beaumont Red Cross board of trustees and has chaired the Beaumont Independent School District's Strategic Planning Committee for Facilities.

He was also active in a several environmental and political groups in Southeast Texas.

Drury was the current President of the Lamar University Retired Faculty Association at the time of his death according o the Lamar website.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Broussard's.

