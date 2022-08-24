Flash flood recovery underway after widespread water damage

Restoration companies are responding to calls from homes and businesses hard-hit by water during Monday's flash floods.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Monday's flash floods sent water running throughout the building at The Collective Outdoors. Employees called the company's president to give him the bad news around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The Collective Outdoors President Dustin Hillman said, "The building is over 100 years old. So, we're used to little leaks here and there. But the four inches of rain through this area is unpredictable."

Collective Outdoors specializes in Luxury Patio Furniture. They needed help right away, so Hillman reached out to his old high school buddy Dustin Urbanovsky at MVP Restoration. Hillman learned the sooner the better when it comes to treating water damage.

"What I learned this week was the mold issue, and we talked a little bit about when that mold creeps up over here in like 48 to 72 hours. It can go up like six feet high in our drywall. I had no idea. I had no idea," said Hillman.

MVP Restoration arrived and set up blowers which also serve as air-movers. The back warehouse also needed drying out along with several offices hit hard by water. In just hours, moisture from the air nearly filled a 13-gallon trash can with water. MVP also checked moisture levels to monitor their progress.

"I live by this meter and I've used it for many of years," said Dustin Urbanovsky.

Other North Texas restoration companies are just as busy, like Dalworth Restoration in Euless, Texas. The owner shared several photos with WFAA showing damages to businesses and home after Monday's flash floods. Damage to homes throughout the metroplex is just as bad.

Dustin Urbanovsky said, "Over the last three or four days, we probably helped out 10 to 15 different homeowners and we're still getting calls today."