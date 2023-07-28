FBI and Dallas police to give update on joint operation and arrests

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough is hosting the press conference.

DALLAS — The FBI and Dallas police are providing an update on recent joint operations and arrests from July on Friday morning. The announcement will be happening Friday at 10 a.m. at the FBI Dallas Field Office on Justice Way.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough will host the press conference with Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown, and Leigha Simonton, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Results and details of the arrest operation happened on July 27 in Dallas.

