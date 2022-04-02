The City of Farmersville said ERCOT requested it conduct rolling blackouts Wednesday night. ERCOT said that's not true.

Farmersville's police and fire departments both took to social media on Wednesday to alert residents to impending rolling blackout that ERCOT says it doesn't need.

FARMERSVILLE, Texas — The above video is from February 4, 2022.

Farmersville police announced Wednesday evening that the city, located east of MicKinney, will be conducting rolling blackouts at the request of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

However, ERCOT told WFAA that the request was not made by its agency -- and that Farmersville's claim was inaccurate.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the police department backtracked on its statement, stating that it was a "miscommunication."

"We are aware that the previous post caused alarm and we are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused," City Manager Ben White said.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas had responded to a tweet from the Farmersville Fire Department about the outages, stating that any outages in the area "are local in nature."

Farmersville PD said on their Facebook page that power would be cut to "random homes" for about an hour at a time. When power is restored to one home, the statement explained, another random group of homes will be out for an hour.

This process, the police said, would continue until ERCOT believed that power equipment could handle the demand again without being overloaded.

"This is definitely inaccurate reporting and absolutely not ERCOT driven. Our team is making efforts to correct this immediately," said ERCOT in a statement to WFAA.

Farmersville Fire Department tweeted that the blackouts would begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The City of Farmersville will be conducting rolling blackouts at the request of ERCOT beginning tonight, July 13, 2022, at 8:00pm. This means power will be cut to random homes for approximately one hour at a time. pic.twitter.com/oel7CjYRvM — Farmersville Fire Department-Texas (@FarmersvilleFD) July 13, 2022