Early spring in North Texas? Why tulips and bluebonnets are popping up early

Waxahachie's Tulipalooza kicked off its annual flower festival a week early after 300,000 tulips hit their peak nearly two weeks early.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — This year, spring arrived early in North Texas.

In Waxahachie, Tulipalooza, an annual pick-your-own tulip festival, had to begin a week early.

That’s because the springtime celebration’s 300,000 tulips spread across an empty field are already at their peak.

Dallas resident Vinodh Venugoplan and his family drove about 30 miles to see the colorful display of flowers.

“It’s wonderful,” Venugoplan said. “When you see it, just feels new.”

Kathy Gameros and her daughters, who were on a road trip from Austin to Dallas, had to pull over and roam the rows of bright blooms.

“Oh my gosh, we were so surprised,” Gameros said. “It was so worth it… so beautiful!”

From tulips to dazzling bluebonnets along highways, this year, flowers across North Texas bloomed ahead of schedule.

Bob Byers, Executive Vice President at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden told WFAA this year’s spring season arrived between 10 days to two weeks early.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s tulip garden was bustling on Tuesday, as families flocked there to view the blooms at their peak during spring break.

Byers said there’s a reason why flowers are popping up early.

“That’s a combination of really warm spells last month,” Byers said. “We’ve had lots of rain, which is also good for new growth. It has turned out to be a really beautiful spring.”

Entering spring 10 days early isn’t normal, but for spectators who flocked to see the massive tulip fields, there are no complaints.

“Can’t ask for better,” Venugoplan said.

Tulipalooza runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. between March 10 and March 19 at 2000 Civic Center Lane in Waxahachie.