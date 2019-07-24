DALLAS — A vehicle crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in downtown Dallas.

An SUV plowed into the Corgan building at the corner of North Houston Street and Ross Avenue, at about 12:30 a.m. Officials have not said what caused the crash.

A security guard at the nearby National Holocaust and Human Rights Museum heard the loud crash and ran to help two bicycle patrol officers.

Officials were able to pull the driver from the vehicle and provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

The driver was taken in the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.