Woman killed in Saturday crash on George Bush Turnpike, Texas DPS says

DALLAS — An investigation is open as the Texas Department of Public Safety looks into a deadly crash from early Saturday morning.

According to a DPS sergeant, the accident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road.

Texas DPS identified the victim as 23-year-old Kyra Richardson.

The department says Richardson and another driver were going west on the turnpike. According to the sergeant, the second driver was in the farthest right lane and Richardson was in the left lane next to it.

The DPS sergeant says Richardson stopped in her lane after passing the exit to Midway Road. Allegedly, she then backed up and turned right into the far right lane to exit the turnpike.

Texas DPS says that's when the other driver struck Richardson's vehicle. The impact caused her vehicle to hit a guardrail on the right side and roll over.