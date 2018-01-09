A traffic stop turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Arlington on Saturday, police said.

The officers involved are expected to be OK.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the 300 block of South Bowen Road.

An officer pulled over an SUV, and the officer's left arm was in the window when the suspects rolled up the window and started driving away, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman. The officer then grabbed its gun and shot the driver of the SUV, Cook said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and died, police said.

Investigators will be reviewing body camera footage of the shooting, Cook said.

APD does have body camera video that shows what happened - @wfaa pic.twitter.com/9im18vZxEo — David Goins (@dgoins) September 1, 2018

Arlington Police have an officer involved shooting on Bowen. One person has been transported. They have two crime scenes working right now. All officers are ok. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) September 1, 2018

