A traffic stop turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Arlington on Saturday, police said.
The officers involved are expected to be OK.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the 300 block of South Bowen Road.
An officer pulled over an SUV, and the officer's left arm was in the window when the suspects rolled up the window and started driving away, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman. The officer then grabbed its gun and shot the driver of the SUV, Cook said.
The driver was taken to a hospital and died, police said.
Investigators will be reviewing body camera footage of the shooting, Cook said.
