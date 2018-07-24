Police said they were investigating a reported double shooting near Walton Walker Boulevard and Northwest Highway in northwest Dallas about noon Tuesday.

One gunshot victim was being taken to a hospital, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said a 911 caller reported that two people had been shot in the incident, which happened in the northbound lanes of Walton Walker. The caller said one person was shot in the leg and another person was shot in the head, according to police.

Several officers were parked near a gas station at the corner of the two roads and were putting up police tape around the parking lot.

A second ambulance was being requested to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

