Do the Cowboys deserve high marks for their 2021 draft class?

The Dallas Cowboys made the grade with a class that featured the Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and contributions all over a revitalized defense.

DALLAS — Want to score a high draft grade? Simply select the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

That’s what the Dallas Cowboys pulled off in 2021 when they grabbed Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in Round 1. Parsons became the Cowboys' best defender almost immediately and ended his year with 84 combined tackles, 13.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

With that big of a boon with their first selection, it helped the Cowboys earn an A-minus grade from NFL.com's Nick Shook, who ranked all 32 teams' draft classes with the season in the books. Said Shook:

"Dallas hit a 450-foot home run with its selection of Parsons, going best player available over clear need at 12th overall and reaping the rewards. Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, completing a trifecta that has him entrenched as a key defensive star for years to come. Most of Dallas' positive grade is built on the massive success of the Parsons pick, as it's more of a 'B' class without the star linebacker."

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named the @PFWAwriters rookie of the year. In other news, there's crime in Gotham and water is wet. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 25, 2022

Therein lies the rub for the Cowboys' 2021 class as a whole. Absent the Parsons pick, how good of a draft was it?

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa provided interior penetration with 36 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits through 16 games, 12 of which the third-round pick started. Odighizuwa's production was better than that of second-round cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who played in 10 games, starting in two, and generating 16 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Defensive end Chauncey Golston and cornerback Nahshon Wright, both third-round picks, were players who saw snaps towards the end of the year, with Wright also contributing in special teams.

Sixth-round defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna played 14 games for Dallas, and his 6-4, 360-pound frame was utilized on the interior for Dallas.

What ultimately is going to determine the true grade for the 2021 class in the long run are players who didn't see the field or were extremely limited such as fourth-round tackle Josh Ball, fifth-round receiver Simi Fehoko, sixth-round cornerback Israel Mukuamu, and seventh-round guard Matt Farniok.

If the Cowboys are able to get starter-level production out of one or more of these players on their rookie contracts, it could be the reloading that the roster needs to stay competitive.

Stanford WR Simi Fehoko is the ninth Cardinal the #Cowboys have ever drafted. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 1, 2021

The Cowboys' playoff pushes from 2006-09 were fueled by one good draft in 2005. Dallas took outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (Round 1), running back Marion Barber (Round 4), and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff (Round 7), all of whom became Pro Bowlers. Dallas also added starters with defensive end Marcus Spears (Round 1) and defensive end Chris Canty (Round 4). If not for that productive draft, the path to the playoffs would have been dire for Dallas.

Dallas' philosophy has been to build through the draft and use free agency to fill holes. For the 2022 roster to be competitive, the Cowboys have to believe that they answered some of their upcoming roster questions in the draft a year ago.