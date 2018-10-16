Late Monday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he's "increased the readiness of The State Operations Center" to assist local authorities during emergency response situations.

Meanwhile, historic flooding in Llano County has led to a bridge collapse in Kingsland.

10:34a The Lower Colorado River Authority in Austin is closing lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks and Buchanan effective immediately until further notice.

The Highland Lakes watershed is experiencing historic flooding. This is a serious situation and people should take action to protect people and property. Also,

-- LCRA will open floodgates at Mansfield and Tom Miller dams at noon today.

-- LCRA has closed lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks and Buchanan until further notice.

-- Flood operations are underway at Starcke, Wirtz and Inks dams.

-- Flows in the Highland Lakes are swift and high.

-- See LCRA's Flood Operations Report for more on current conditions in the Highland Lakes.

-- Check LCRA's Hydromet for rainfall totals, stream flow and lake levels.

- The Lower Colorado River Authority

10:12a Joe Pool Lake flood pool is now 59 percent full. - WFAA.com

9:05a The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation of spill and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow that occurred Monday, flowing into Mauk Branch Creek, Horne Branch Creek and Ten Mile Creek Tributary. The city's water system was never affected by the sewer spill. - City of Duncanville

FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rounds of widespread (100%) rain again. Staying cold and breezy. Winds: N 10-15. High: 47.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with more showers overnight. Chilly. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 45.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with more scattered rain (40%). Another cool day. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 58.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers possible. Cool. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 52.

